HeroMotoCorp to Sell & Services Harley Davidson Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday, 27 October, announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with American motorcycle maker Harley Davidson for the Indian market. As per the deal, Hero will now sell and service Harley motorcycles in the country, The Hindu reported. Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley Davidson brand name.

India’s largest two-wheeler maker will also sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel under the Harley Davidson brand. In a joint statement, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp said that the arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, reported India Today.

“Per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India. As part of a Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.” Hero MotoCorp said in a statement, reported Live Mint.

The agreement comes a month after Harley-Davidson announced it will halt sales and manufacture in India. This move was a plan under 'The Rewire' strategy. The strategy aimed to focus more on approximately 50 markets, primarily in North America, Europe and parts of Asia Pacific, India Today reported. 'The Rewire' plan on September to change its business model in India.