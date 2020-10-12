Harley-Davidson’s India Journey Could Continue with Hero MotoCorp

Harley-Davidson has only managed to sell around 27,000 motorcycles in India since its entry 10 years ago.

American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (HD) announced last month that it’s suspending its sales and manufacturing unit in India, however, as per a CNBC-TV18 report, the company is set to join hands with Hero MotoCorp to take forward its distribution in the Indian market.

The report mentions that HD has been in talks with Hero for a while now and the deal might get finalised by the end of October this year. Under this deal, Hero MotoCorp will be the official distributor for Harley-Davidson Motorcycles in India.

The immediate deal would focus on only the distribution and managing the extensive dealer network of HD in India which currently stands at 33 dealers.

The Quint reached out to Harley-Davidson for an official statement on the matter. We are yet to hear back from them.