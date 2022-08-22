Lakhs Evacuated As Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh

Massive floods triggered by heavy rains and swelling of rivers have wreaked havoc in several districts of Odisha, with at least 1.2 lakh people being evacuated just in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts in the past two days.

About 58 rescue teams comprising personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Service were deployed in Balasore and Mayurbahnj districts, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena said, adding that similar arrangements were also being made in adjoining districts of Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Waters in the Subarnarekha and Baitarani rivers have breached the danger marks at several places.

On Sunday, 21 August, the state government issued a warning for a massive flood in Subarnarekha River Basin, which would hit the Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts – the biggest flood in a decade.

The situation arose as Jharkhand was releasing about 6 lakh CUSEC of water by opening 16 gates at Galudihi Barrage.