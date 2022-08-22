Lakhs Evacuated As Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh

At least 1.2 lakh people are being evacuated in Odisha's Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.
Massive floods triggered by heavy rains and swelling of rivers have wreaked havoc in several districts of Odisha, with at least 1.2 lakh people being evacuated just in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts in the past two days.
About 58 rescue teams comprising personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Service were deployed in Balasore and Mayurbahnj districts, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena said, adding that similar arrangements were also being made in adjoining districts of Bhadrak and Jajpur.
Waters in the Subarnarekha and Baitarani rivers have breached the danger marks at several places.
On Sunday, 21 August, the state government issued a warning for a massive flood in Subarnarekha River Basin, which would hit the Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts – the biggest flood in a decade.
The situation arose as Jharkhand was releasing about 6 lakh CUSEC of water by opening 16 gates at Galudihi Barrage.
Jharkhand and Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district recorded heavy rain under the influence of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on 20 August. Most rivers flowing through the northern region of Odisha into the Bay of Bengal originate in Jharkhand.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a third deep depression in the Bay of Bengal from 23 August, which could spell fresh trouble for the flood-ravaged state. Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershower from August 23.
On 21 August, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik delegated the powers of a special relief commissioner to the collector of Balasore district so that the local administration could be more effective. A helicopter was also placed at his disposal to deal with any emergency.
In a bid to discourage people from clicking selfies or driving vehicles in dangerous spots risking lives, the Odisha government said they "should not underestimate the power of flowing water."
The Subarnarekha river overflows the danger mark at Rajeshwar near Jaleshwar in Balasore district.
The warning came after two people were killed while driving a vehicle which was swept by the swirling water of a river in Sambalpur district.
Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP and Congress has dubbed the flood in Mahanadi river system as "man-made" and result of "gross mismanagement" by the state's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.
However, BJD leader and School and Mass Education minister S R Dash rejected the allegation and claimed that the state government successfully managed the flood situation in Mahanadi delta region and is now focusing on the Subarnarekha system.
"I call the Mahanadi flood as man-made as the government utterly failed to manage the Hirakud reservoir. The government has no knowledge how much water was being flown to Odisha from the upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh,” said BJP state general secretary P Harichandran.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall also continued in many parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur and Bhopal, for the third consecutive day on Monday, resulting in schools being closed.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Monday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in western parts of the state.
The weather forecast had prompted the authorities to issue orders on 21 August for the closure of schools.
In the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on 22 August, Bhopal received 190.5 mm rainfall, followed by Guna-174.9 mm, Sagar-173.9 mm, Raisen-162 mm and Jabalpur 160 mm, an IMD official said.
“A depression was lying over central parts of MP near Bhopal and Sagar. Hence, very heavy rains are likely to continue in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sagar and Gwalior divisions till tonight,” senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal Office Ved Prakash Singh told PTI.
The depression is likely to move westwards (towards Guna in MP and Rajasthan). The rain activity is expected to reduce from Tuesday, Singh added.
