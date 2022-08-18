Explained: Why Do Floods Occur?

Floods occur when water overflows from water bodies – seas, oceans, ponds, lakes, canals, or rivers – and submerges land which is usually dry. Floods, especially in India, are some of the most common and severe natural weather events that lead to huge losses of life, property, and livelihoods.

According to a study in 2021, floods and cyclones have caused the most numbers of extreme weather-related human deaths in the past 50 years in India. The two together are held responsible for nearly 75% of all mortalities due to extreme weather events per year.

Despite advances in early detection and warning systems and great strides in disaster management, the states of Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra have had huge mortality rates due to extreme weather in the last two decades.