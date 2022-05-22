Heatwave Conditions in New Delhi, UP To Abate From Today After Light Rainfall

A section officer in Ministry of Labour and Employment protecting himself from scorching heat in New Delhi.
(Photo: Ribhu Chaterjee/The Quint)
Gurgaon is expected to witness a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, an improvement from before.
However, parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will still face heatwaves with mercury in Jaisalmer touching 45 degrees Celsius, according to TWC.
A statement released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that the severe heatwaves will abate, at least for the next five days, starting from Saturday.
Thunderstorm, with lightning and stormy winds, is also expected to occur in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, while stormy winds are predicted over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and New Delhi on Sunday, reported TWC.
On incessant rainfall in southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and northern states of Assam, Tripura, and so on, TWC said that "a substantial reduction in rainfall intensity over south peninsular India can be expected from 21 May and northeast India from 22 May".
