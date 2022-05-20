In Pics: Delhi's Record-Breaking Heat Wave

A little boy enjoying the water spray from a leaking pipe in front of Rashtrapati Bhawan.
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
In the last few weeks, the temperature in Delhi has risen to record-setting levels. The Indian Meteorological Dept had forecasted heatwaves in various regions of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Orange alert has been issued in some part of UP as the mercury touched 49 degrees Celsius.
A lady walking down the lanes of Rashratrapti Bhawan.
No matter the heat, work continues.
The day-to-day life continues as people can be seen going for work, tourists visited sites and the shoppers were in the market.
Tourist near India Gate.
Frustated with heat.
The photographers at India Gate start their work everyday around 10am and continue till 7pm, while earning Rs 400-500/day.
Ravi Kumar Yadav from Kotla and Kamal Singh from Sadra.
A group of photographers in front of India Gate.
Even in this blistering heat, the work for central vista project is going on. Labourers, guards, gardeners and officials can be seen working around the area.
Sunil Kumar, 25, one of the workers on the central vista project, says that he has been working for 2 months, in 12-hour shifts. Though it is tough to handle the heat, he has no choice. Kumar, from Allahabad, earns only Rs 12,000 per month.
Sunil Kumar, worker at the Central Vista Project.
Labourers of the Cantral Vista Project.
The guards taking rest under the shade.
NDMC workers, who are responsible for maintaining the roads of bhawan area, break for lunch.
Mandir Singh, who is a section officer of Shram Shakti Bhawan (Ministry of Labour and employment) says that even though they are aware of the plight of the workers who are working in this heat, all are under the system.
Mandir Singh, Section officer, Ministry of Labour and Employment
Marak Singh, Security Guard, Jagjivan Ram Foundation.
Marak Singh, one of the security guards of Jagjivan Ram foundation who works on the 10am to 2pm shift every day, expressed that the heat is gradually becoming unbearable for him.
Durbesh Kumar from Sukurpur works from 8am till 5pm daily as a roadside worker. He rests under the shade of a tree after wrapping up his lunch.
Red Fort area sees more crowd than India Gate or any other tourist spots in Delhi. The free water service has given some relief to the visitors. But the dust storms keeps worsening the situation.
Asma Khatun on a tour of the Red Fort.
Visitors fill water amidst the rush.
Surji Rao, along with his family, has come for 15 days to tour Delhi from Maharashtra.
A littel boy trying to fill water along with other visitors.
Poster reads: Free Water Service.
Two busy shopping spots of Delhi, Sarojini Nagar and Connaught place, were crowded as usual.
People enjoying chuski at Sarojini Nagar Market.
Baby Maan having ice cream with his mother and aunty.
One of the visitors of the Sarojini Nagar Market.
A mother giving water to his son at Connaught place.
One of the NDMC workers, Ajay, who looks after one of the parking area of Connaught place, says he works all day, and more often than not, he has to work post midnight, till all the cars are cleared.
"Kaam Hai to karna hai," says NDMC worker Ajay.
Sanjay Kumar from Shakti Nagar, who runs an Ola auto as well as a metered-auto works for 12 hours. He carries 2 bottles of cold water every day and offers them to passengers as well.
Sanjay Kumar, auto driver.
Due to increase in global warming, the heat wave will continue to rise. Every year, Delhi and other North Indian states, face such humidity. Even though no one can be expected to get used to such heat, they'll do what they know best – survive.
A visitor in Connaught Place, paying for water from a sikanji-wala.
