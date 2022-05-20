In Pics: Delhi's Record-Breaking Heat Wave

Even in this blistering heat, the work for central vista project is going on. Labourers, guards, gardeners and officials can be seen working around the area.

Sunil Kumar, 25, one of the workers on the central vista project, says that he has been working for 2 months, in 12-hour shifts. Though it is tough to handle the heat, he has no choice. Kumar, from Allahabad, earns only Rs 12,000 per month.