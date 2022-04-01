Heatwave Conditions to Continue Across Parts of Delhi From 3-7 April: IMD

The maximum temperature in Delhi is also likely to increase to around 42 degrees Celsius by 6 April.
(Photo: IANS)
Heatwave conditions are expected to continue across parts of Delhi from 3-7 April, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The maximum temperature in Delhi is also likely to increase to around 42 degrees Celsius by 6 April.
The IMD has also predicted strong winds in the National Capital on Friday, 1 April, with the maximum temperature likely to drop to 39 degrees from 39.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
On the other hand, the minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 21.4 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal.
The normal maximum temperature for 1-5 April is 33.5 degrees Celsius, while the normal minimum temperature for the said period is 18.6 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are expected to remain 20-21 degrees Celsius over the next six days. No rain was recorded in March.
The IMD also said that heatwave conditions are likely in some parts over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next five days and over Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat state, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand on Friday and Saturday.
The IMD further informed that isolated heatwave conditions are predicted in Telangana on 2 and 3 April and over east Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra on Friday.
The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.
“Isolated heavy rainfall over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during next five days. Over Nagaland, Manipur on 01 April and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on Sunday and Monday (3 April and 4 April),” IMD tweeted.