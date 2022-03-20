Tourism Suspended As Andaman & Nicobar Islands Brace for Cyclone Asani

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea has moved east-northeast wards and is likely to intensify into a depression on Sunday, 20 March. It would further turn into a cyclonic storm on 21 March.

The islands are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday.

The cyclone is expected to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast.