How Nilgiris Vaccinated All Eligible Tribal People With 1st Dose

The Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu has achieved a milestone in managing to administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible tribal people under its jurisdiction.

According to authorities, a total of 21,435 tribal people were vaccinated over the last month, amid the second wave of COVID-19. Speaking to The News Minute, Nilgiris District Collector J Innocent Divya spoke about the challenges faced by authorities and how they managed to ensure that everyone got the first dose.