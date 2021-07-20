'Haven't Shown Less Number of COVID Cases or Deaths': Health Minister

Newly-inducted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, speaking at the Monsoon session parliament on Tuesday, 20 July, stated that the Centre has not tampered with the data on COVID-19 case numbers or deaths.

Responding to allegations about the fudging of data related to COVID-19 numbers, the health minister noted, "The Centre compiles and publishes the data sent in by state governments. Our work is to publish that data, and nothing else. We haven't told anyone to show less numbers (of deaths) or less positive cases."