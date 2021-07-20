Parliament Monsoon Session: Oppn Expected to Corner Govt Over Pegasus Today

The Pegasus row is expected to be brought up in Parliament on Tuesday, 20 July, with the Opposition reportedly planning to question the government over the issue.

Reports said that the Opposition parties will meet to decide their strategy at the Parliament House at 10 am and will discuss the alleged illegal surveillance using Pegasus.

On Monday, newly-appointed IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw brought up the Pegasus spyware controversy in the Lok Sabha, calling it a “highly sensational story” around which “many over-the-top allegations” were made.

Meanwhile, both Houses of the Parliament – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – have been adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday, 20 July.