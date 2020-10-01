Hathras DM Denies Allegations of Intimidating Kin of Rape Victim

Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar was caught on camera issuing a seemingly veiled threat to the family of the victim. The Quint Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar was caught on camera issuing a seemingly veiled threat to the family of the victim. | (Photo: Screenshot/Altered by The Quint) India Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar was caught on camera issuing a seemingly veiled threat to the family of the victim.

Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar, who was caught on camera issuing what appears to be a veiled threat to the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, has denied the allegations. In a video that went viral on Thursday, 1 October, Laxkar can be seen telling the family, “These media people... some left today and tomorrow, more will leave. Only we will be here with you. Ok? It is up to you whether you want to change your statement or not. We can also change.”

Speaking to the media on Thursday, however, Laxkar said that he had met with six family members of the victim on Wednesday and again on Thursday to “see their point of discontent”.

“I deny the negative rumours which are rife about my interactions with them,” he added, according to ANI.

“Their main point of apprehension is that the convicted must be punished and be hanged to death. I tried to allay their fears and told them that the matter would be tried in a fast track court,” he further said.

Speaking about the media being kept out from the scene, he said the reason was that the investigation of a crime scene requires privacy. “The SIT was there all day today. There is no 'special' reason why the media isn't being allowed,” Laxkar said, according to ANI. The 19-year-old Dalit woman died after she was allegedly gang-raped in UP’s Hathras by four upper caste men from her village on 14 September, ANI reported. She was found by her mother in the field, bleeding, with multiple fractures and a gash in her tongue. She passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to her injuries and her body was allegedly 'forcibly cremated' by the Uttar Pradesh police in the wee hours of Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI.)