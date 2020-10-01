After Hathras, 14-Yr-Old ‘Raped’ by Neighbour in UP’s Bulandshahr

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr late on Tuesday, 29 September. The accused man was arrested on Thursday, the police said. The incident occurred in a village in Kakore area, with the girl's father lodging a complaint saying that his daughter was raped by their 20-year-old neighbour, reports said. A case was subsequently registered based on the father's complaint, while the girl is undergoing medical treatment.

Azamgarh, Hathras, Balrampur: Other Incidents from UP

Meanwhile, in UP's Azamgarh, a case of an eight-year-old girl being allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man has come forward. The girl has been hospitalised, while the accused has been arrested. The incident comes amid a huge outrage over the Hathras incident, in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper caste men and later died in a Delhi hospital. Her body was allegedly 'forcibly cremated' by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the wee hours of Wednesday. Then in Balrampur, a 22-year-old Dalit woman has died after allegedly being raped by two men.