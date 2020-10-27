SC Asks Allahabad HC to Monitor Hathras Probe, No Transfer Yet

The apex court had reserved its order after the UP govt said it was fine with the HC monitoring the investigation.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 27 October, held that the investigation into the alleged gang rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras would be monitored by the Allahabad High Court, with the investigators to submit periodic reports to the high court.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde noted that they would not make any observations on the merits of the case or issues like witness protection, which would be considered by the Allahabad High Court.

However, the court declined to order a transfer of the case at this time, noting that once the Central Bureau of Investigation completed its investigation, it could then consider whether there was a need to ask for a transfer of the trial. It noted that with an independent agency like the CBI now probing the case, concerns of interference by the local police no longer arose, though the question of transfer would be left open.