'Hate Speech Must Be Condemned & Punished by Law': RSS Leader on Haridwar Case

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday, 3 February, condemned the 'hate speeches' against minorities that were delivered at a 'Dharam Sansad' event in Haridwar in December 2021.

"Any kind of hate speech is condemnable. All hate speeches must be condemned and punished as per law. Nobody should be treated as an exception," Kumar told news agency PTI when asked about the Haridwar hate speech case during an interview.

The RSS national executive member said that "politics of hate" were akin to "corruption," and opined that political leaders should steer away from divisive strategies and hate-mongering.

Kumar also criticised a recent remark made by Rahul Gandhi – "A Hindutvawadi had shot Gandhi ji."

"Now, he says Hindutvawadis got Gandhi killed. This is also a hate speech," Kumar told PTI, without explicitly naming Rahul Gandhi.

The hate speeches targeting minorities were delivered by a number of Hindutva leaders at a three-day conclave held in the pilgrimage city of Haridwar from 17-19 December.

The event, organised by the controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand, had seen multiple calls to incite violence against and kill minorities.

Two arrests have been made in the case so far. In addition to Narsinghanand, former chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in January.

"Hindutvawadis always spread hatred and violence. Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian pay for this hatred. But no more," Rahul Gandhi had said, condemning the communal remarks.

(With inputs from PTI.)

