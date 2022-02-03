'Hate Speech Must Be Condemned & Punished by Law': RSS Leader on Haridwar Case

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday, 3 February, condemned the 'hate speeches' against minorities that were delivered at a 'Dharam Sansad' event in Haridwar in December 2021.

"Any kind of hate speech is condemnable. All hate speeches must be condemned and punished as per law. Nobody should be treated as an exception," Kumar told news agency PTI when asked about the Haridwar hate speech case during an interview.