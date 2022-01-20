Will Take Action Against Haridwar Hatemongers if Congress Wins: Harish Rawat

In an interview to NDTV, Congress leader Harish Rawat spoke on the Haridwar hate speech row and said that if his party comes to power, action against Hindutva leaders who made genocidal calls against Muslims will be taken “immediately.”

Rawat added that officials of law enforcing agencies, who did not take proper action, will also be investigated.

Referring to the spirituality of the Hindu pilgrimage site of Haridwar, Rawat asked, “Where did these people (Hindutva ‘seers’) come from? Those who said disgusting things, made these calls, who talked of murdering Manmohan Singh, who said things against Gandhi. I condemn the Uttarakhand government for not conducting a proper investigation.”