Haridwar Courts Reject Bail Pleas of Narsinghanand & Tyagi in Hate Speech Cases

(Photo: The Quint)
Two courts in Haridwar have rejected the bail pleas of Yati Narsinghanand and Jitendra Narayan Tyagi respectively, who were both arrested in connection with the hate speeches against Muslims, delivered at the ‘Dharam Sansad’ event organised in Haridwar, PTI reported.
While the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Haridwar rejected the bail application of Narsinghanand, the report said that the court of the additional district and sessions judge dismissed Tyagi's plea in virtual hearings that were held on Thursday, 20 January.
In a three-day conclave held in Haridwar from 17-19 December, multiple calls were made to incite violence against and kill minorities. The event was also attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay and and BJP Mahila Morcha leader Udita Tyagi.
Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, formerly known as Waseem Rizvi, was the first person to be arrested by the Uttarakhand Police for allegedly making inciting remarks in December last year.
Following that, controversial Hindu leader Yati Narshinghanand, who was the organiser of the Haridwar event, was arrested as well.
On 16 January, a Haridwar court had sent Narsinghanand to a 14-day judicial custody.
