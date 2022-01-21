Haridwar Courts Reject Bail Pleas of Narsinghanand & Tyagi in Hate Speech Cases

In a three-day conclave held in Haridwar from 17-19 December, multiple calls were made to incite violence against and kill minorities. The event was also attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay and and BJP Mahila Morcha leader Udita Tyagi.

Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, formerly known as Waseem Rizvi, was the first person to be arrested by the Uttarakhand Police for allegedly making inciting remarks in December last year.

Following that, controversial Hindu leader Yati Narshinghanand, who was the organiser of the Haridwar event, was arrested as well.

On 16 January, a Haridwar court had sent Narsinghanand to a 14-day judicial custody.