Undertrial From Haryana Shot Dead Outside Hapur District Court in UP

In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, an undertrial was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside Hapur district court's main gate on Tuesday, 16 August.
While describing the incidents, a senior police official said that the undertrial was brought by Haryana police to Hapur for a hearing. 3-4 people on foot started to fire at the victim, which led to his death.
Policemen present at the court complex tried to nab the assailants but they escaped, the report added.
Media reports suggested that a policeman was also injured in the firing. However, the police denied it and adding that all police personnel are safe.
They did not provide any further information about the deceased.
