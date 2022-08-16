Bilkis Bano Case: 11 Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Rape, Murder Walk Free

The eleven men sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the government of Gujarat approved their release under its remission policy on Monday, 15 August.

"A committee formed a few months back took a unanimous decision in favour of remission of all the 11 convicts in the case. The recommendation was sent to the state government, and yesterday we received the orders for their release," said Sujal Mayatra, Panchmahals Collector, who was presiding over the panel, as per PTI.