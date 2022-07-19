'He Was To Retire in 3 Months': Brother of Slain Haryana DSP Run Over by Truck

Singh, who was the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tauru, spotted a truck at 11:50 am in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area, where he had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining.

He signalled a dumper truck to stop to check its documents, but the driver sped and drove over him. He was rushed to the hospital from the place of the incident where he was declared dead by doctors, the police said.

Later, the police shot at and injured a man believed to be the driver of the truck that mowed down the police officer.

"One accused has been arrested following an encounter. He has been shot in the leg. Teams are conducting raids to arrest other accused also. Strict action will be taken," said DGP Haryana PK Agrawal as quoted by news agency ANI.