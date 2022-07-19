Haryana DSP Investigating Illegal Mining in Nuh Run Over by Truck, Dies

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had gone to to conduct raids to stop illegal mining where he spotted the truck,
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Haryana was run over by a truck when he signalled it to stop in the state's Nuh district on Tuesday, 19 July. The officer investigating illegal stone mining was killed in the incident, the police said.
Tauru DSP Surendra Singh spotted the truck at 11:50 am in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru, where he had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining.
The DSP's gunman and driver jumped aside to safety but the officer was hit. He was rushed to the hospital from the place of the incident where he was declared dead by doctors, the police added.
The driver of the truck is still absconding.
The Haryana Police paid tribute to the officer and offered condolences to his family.
"DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. Haryana Police extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice," the police tweeted.
DSP Surender Singh joined as assistant sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994 and was to retire in a few months. He lived in Kurukshetra with his family and hailed from Sarangpur village in Hisar district.
Around 50 complaints of illegal mining are registered every year in Nuh since 2015, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
