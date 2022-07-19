Haryana DSP Investigating Illegal Mining in Nuh Run Over by Truck, Dies

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Haryana was run over by a truck when he signalled it to stop in the state's Nuh district on Tuesday, 19 July. The officer investigating illegal stone mining was killed in the incident, the police said.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh spotted the truck at 11:50 am in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru, where he had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining.