'I Want To Study': Fear Keeps Children Out of School in Nuh's Kherla Village

It's 3:00 pm on a hot Monday afternoon in Nuh's Kherla village and 18-year-old Ruksaar, a class 12 student, is helping her mother Raiza and elder sister Afsa with daily chores. The fourth of seven children, Ruksaar, who aspires to be an IPS officer, recollects that she last went to school on 31 July.

On that day, violence broke out in Nuh district in Haryana, after a religious procession led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) took a communal turn. At least six people lost their lives in the clashes and the district came to a standstill with the imposition of Section 144 and the restriction on internet access.

When The Quint met Ruksaar's family on Monday, 28 August, she was anxious about catching up with schoolwork ahead of her board examinations.

"I feel so bored. I am in class 12 and I am not able to study at home," she said.

Ruksaar is among the many children in the Kherla village who have stopped going to school after communal clashes.