Hug in Muzaffarnagar, Threat in Nuh: What's the Tikaits' Strategy Against Hate?

"Children hugging it out sends a positive message because only a lesson in love can keep India together," wrote Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav as he shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) on 26 August.

In the 21-second-long video, the Muslim child who was thrashed by his classmates in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was seen hugging one of them. This 'patch-up' or 'truce' was arrived at during a panchayat held at the boy's village and was mediated by Naresh Tikait, farmer leader and the national President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

For context, in a video that previously went viral, a teacher of Muzaffarnagar's Neha Public School was allegedly seen encouraging Hindu students to slap a Muslim boy.

After massive public and political outrage, the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing harm) and 504 (insulting and provoking a person with the intention to breach public peace) on the basis of a complaint filed by the student's family.