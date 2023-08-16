Muslim Boy Assaulted at Bandra Terminus Allegedly For Being With Hindu Girl

Muslim Boy Assaulted in Bandra: Minor's Family Had Already Filed Kidnapping Case
(Photo: Screengrab of videos accessed by The Quint)
In a shocking video that went viral on social media, a mob can be seen thrashing a minor Muslim boy at Mumbai's Bandra terminus after being seen with a minor Hindu girl who was reported kidnapped by her family.
The incident took place on 21 July when the boy and the girl, hailing from Thane's Ambarnath, were traced by the girl's family at Bandra terminus. However, the video suddenly went viral on 15 August.
While the girl is confirmed to be 16 years old, the exact age of the boy is yet unclear. It also remains unclear how the two knew each other.
In the videos that went viral on Tuesday, the mob can be seen thrashing the boy and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and slogans against love jihad.
The men then dragged the boy out of the railway station and handed him over to the Nirmal Nagar police station in Bandra.
In the complaint accessed by The Quint, the minor's 22-year-old brother said that the girl left home at 4:30 pm after informing both parents that she was heading to her computer education class but did not return till 7:00 pm.
After her parents spoke to her friends and other family members, they decided to approach the police for help.
The Ambarnath police filed filed a complaint under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unknown person.
Speaking to The Quint, DCP Government Railway Police, Sandip Bhajibhakare said that an FIR will be registered in the case of the assault after speaking to the boy's father.
A report by Scroll.in suggests that a few family members of the girl reached Bandra Terminus with a few men after tracing them.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshit Gedam told The Quint: "We are only dealing with the incident of thrashing since the case of kidnapping is with the Thane police. As far as we know, the boy is a minor too."
(With inputs from Alim Shaikh and Nazia.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)