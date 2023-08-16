Muslim Boy Assaulted at Bandra Terminus Allegedly For Being With Hindu Girl

In a shocking video that went viral on social media, a mob can be seen thrashing a minor Muslim boy at Mumbai's Bandra terminus after being seen with a minor Hindu girl who was reported kidnapped by her family.

The incident took place on 21 July when the boy and the girl, hailing from Thane's Ambarnath, were traced by the girl's family at Bandra terminus. However, the video suddenly went viral on 15 August.

While the girl is confirmed to be 16 years old, the exact age of the boy is yet unclear. It also remains unclear how the two knew each other.