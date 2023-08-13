Hindu Mahapanchayat Underway in Haryana to Take Call On Resuming VHP's Yatra

The 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' was organised by a community group called Sarv Hindu Samaj, The Quint has learnt.
(Image: Screenshot from video/The Quint)
A mahapanchayat organised by Hindu outfits is underway in Haryana's Pondri village in Palwal district on Sunday, 13 August which will take a call on resuming the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh.
The 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' was organised by a community group called Sarv Hindu Samaj, The Quint has learnt.
Why it matters: This comes two weeks after the yatra was disrupted after communal clashes broke out in the district on 31 July, spilling over to other districts including Gurugram and Sohna over the next few days. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in violence that erupted following the disruption.
The big point: The mahapanchayat was originally planned to be held in Nuh district's Kira village. However, permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law and order situation.
Lokendra Singh, Palwal Superintendent of Police told news agency ANI that permission for organising the mahapanchayat in the district was granted on several conditions.
What happened? The gathering discussed the resumption and the route of the VHP's procession called the 'Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra', on 28 August.
The Quint has learnt that hundreds of people from across Palwal, Hathin, Mindkola, Mewat, Hodal, Sohna, Gurgaon took part in the mahapanchayat.
Despite the "no hate speech" condition, NDTV reported that some speakers in the mahapanchayat issued open threats in Palwal on Sunday.
According to the news channel, a speaker reportedly said, "if you raise a finger, we will cut off your hands". Another demanded licences for rifles, NDTV reported.
Shashtri was quoted as saying, "We should immediately ensure getting license of 100 arms in Mewat, and not guns but rifles because rifles can do the long-range firing. It is a do or die situation. This country's division was on the basis of Hindus and Muslims. It’s because of Gandhi that these Muslims stayed back in Mewat."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)