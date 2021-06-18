Haryana Man Dies of Burns, 4 Accused Part of Farmers’ Protests

A 42 year-old man succumbed to burn injuries in Haryana's Jhajjar on Wednesday, 16 June, after four men purportedly doused him with inflammable chemicals.

The four accused are reportedly part of the ongoing farmers' agitation at Tikri border near Delhi.

The Haryana Police has registered a murder case against four men, of which one has been identified so far. The deceased, who has been identified as Mukesh, a resident of Kasra village of Jhajjar, the police told PTI.