Haryana: Farmer Protesting Against Govt’s 3 Laws Dies by Suicide

Kin of farmers who are believed to have died by suicide, seen holding photographs of the deceased.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
In Haryana's Jind District, a 55-year-old farmer consumed poison and ended his life at a farmers' protest site in Khatkar toll plaza on Wednesday, 16 June.
Distressed by the prolonged farmers’ struggle against the central government's three agricultural ordinances, the farmers at the site informed that Zile Singh was seemingly living with depression, IANS reported.
Singh, a small farmer owning two acres of land, was a resident of Khatkar village and had been actively involved in serving food to protesters, IANS reported.
The district Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Azad Singh said that he was alone at the shed last night, and when a group of farmers arrived in the morning, they found him unconscious, with a bottle of poison found from the shed, The Tribune reported.
The union leader also informed that the body was taken to Narwana civil hospital for postmortem examination, and the local police was informed of the incident.
Zile Singh is remembered by his three children and wife.
