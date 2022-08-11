Karnal Locals Forced to Buy Tricolour for Ration? Was It Mandatory? What We Know

"Those who don't have the money to even pay for ration, where will they get the money to buy a flag?" a resident of Haryana's Karnal said in a viral video on social media, following which it came to light that a depot holder in the district was refusing to provide ration to people if they did not purchase the tricolour for Rs 20.

While only one such incident has come to light in Karnal's Hemda village, there are claims that such practices are ongoing in several ration shops across the district.

This comes amid massive preparations to celebrate the country's 76th Independence Day, or 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called it.