Happy Maha Navami 2022: Best Wishes Images and Quotes for WhatsApp and FB Status

The third and final day of Durga Puja is Maha Navmi and the festival is followed by Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. Maha Navmi, also called Durga Navmi, falls on the 9th and the last day of Navratri festival. According to the Hindu Calendar, Maha Navmi is observed in the month of Ashwina (9th day of Shukla Paksha). Maha Navmi 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

The Shubh Tithi for Maha Navmi 2022 starts on Monday, 3 October at 4:37 pm and ends on Tuesday, 4 October at 2:20 pm. According to the Hindu mythology, Maha Navmi is the day when Maa Durga killed the shapeshifting buffalo demon 'Mahishasura'. That is why Maa Durga is also called as 'Mahisasuramardini'.

