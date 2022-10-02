Sharad Navratri Kanya Pujan 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Gift Ideas

Kanya Pujan is a special ritual performed by Hindus during Navratri. Young girls of 2 to 10 years of age are worshipped during this ritual to please Goddess Durga. During the ritual, the feet of Kanyas are washed with water and milk, and then a tikka of ghee, kumkum, and akshat is put on their forehead. A red coloured thread (moli) is tied around their wrists and they are given food. Later, people seek their blessings and offer them gifts.

Worshipping kanya (a girl) from each age group has its own importance and significance as mentioned below:

2-Year-Old Girl (Kumari): Worshipping a 2-year-old kanya on Kanya Pujan wards off poverty and sorrow.

3-Year-Old Girl (Trimurti): Worshipping a 3-year-old kanya is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and luck.

4-Year-Old Girl (Kalyani): Hindus believe that worshipping a 4-year-old girl during Kanya Puja helps them seek the blessings of Bhagwati.

5-Year-Old Girl (Rohini): Worshiping girls of this age group helps in keeping harmful and incurable diseases at bay.