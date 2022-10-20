Diwali Mela 2022 in Delhi: List of Popular Places That You Must Visit

Diwali Mela in Delhi 2022: Here's the list of places that everyone must visit.
(Photo: Facebook/Shakti Shalini)
Diwali or Deepawali is an auspicious 5-day festival celebrated by Hindus annually with great joy and happiness. The history and significance of Diwali lie in the fact that it is the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, happiness over grief, and light over darkness. That's the reason why Diwali is called the festival of lights.
Diwali is observed to commemorate the return of Lord Rama along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. After Lord Rama defeated the 10-headed demon Ravana, he came back to Ayodhya.
People celebrate Diwali with zeal and enthusiasm. Houses are cleaned and decorated, delicacies are prepared, and for shopping and entertainment, people visit Diwali bazaars and melas (Diwali fair). When talking about Diwali mela (fair), the first place that comes to mind is Delhi.
Let's read about some popular places that people must visit for Diwali Mela 2022 in Delhi.
Here's the list of famous Diwali bazaars (markets) and melas (fairs) in Delhi NCR.
Dilli Haat INA Diwali Mela Bazaar: It is one of the best places to visit if you want to enjoy the best Diwali decor and have good food along with plenty of shopping. Although this place is always open for visitors who want to enjoy a shopping spree in Delhi, on the occasion of Diwali, this place is no less than a paradise. From mouth-watering foods to handicraft items, clothing apparel, and daily-use items, this place has everything that you want to purchase this Diwali.
Location: Delhi Haat, INA
Blind School Diwali Mela Bazar: If you want to do all your Diwali shopping in just one place, then this is the best option for you. From Diwali diyas to gift items, you will get everything here. This Diwali bazaar is held by the Blind Relief Association every year. This year, you can visit the place from 15 to 21 October 2022.
Location: Blind School Lawns, Lodhi Road
Sunder Nagar Diwali Mela: This is a must-visit place for Diwali decor, delicious food, traditional clothing, handicraft items, and much more. People must know that this is one of the oldest places in Delhi that organises the Diwali bazaar every year.
Location: Sunder Nagar Park, Sundar Nagar
Diwali Mela 2022 GT Road: Get ready to purchase anything you want including Diwali outfits, lamps, diyas, candles, decorations, and household items. Enjoy this Diwali mela to have a fun-filled festival with friends and family.
Location: Maple Gold Banquets, Opposite Gujranwala Town, GT Road
Preet Vihar Diwali Mela : This Diwali Mela is one of the best places to visit, especially for people residing in East Delhi. You can purchase traditional and ethnic outfits, have lip-smacking fast food, taste traditional North Indian cuisines, and everything that will make your festival a memorable one. So, what are you waiting for? Make a plan and enjoy this Diwali fair with your loved ones.
Location: CBD Ground, Preet Vihar, New Delhi
Green Park Diwali Mela: Green Park is one of the most fun-filled places in South Delhi. The Diwali Mela held at this place offers you huge discounts on a wide variety of items. From good food to fun activities, you will get everything here. Do not miss the opportunity and visit the place to make your festival special.
Location: Green Park Extension, New Delhi
Moti Bagh Grand Diwali Mela: This mela is held every year to make the Diwali festival special and entertaining. Vendors from all across the city establish their stalls at this fair and offer huge discounts on all the items. From branded to local items, you will get everything at this mela.
Location: Central Park, Moti Bagh
Gumbad Defence Colony Diwali Mela: This mela is one of the most entertaining and special melas in Delhi. All Diwali festival items like diyas, floral decorative items, lights, rangoli colours are available at this fair. Besides, you can also enjoy live music and dance performances here. Good and tasty food options are the specialty of this mela.
Location: Defence Colony, New Delhi