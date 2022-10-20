Diwali Mela 2022 in Delhi: List of Popular Places That You Must Visit

Here's the list of famous Diwali bazaars (markets) and melas (fairs) in Delhi NCR.

Dilli Haat INA Diwali Mela Bazaar: It is one of the best places to visit if you want to enjoy the best Diwali decor and have good food along with plenty of shopping. Although this place is always open for visitors who want to enjoy a shopping spree in Delhi, on the occasion of Diwali, this place is no less than a paradise. From mouth-watering foods to handicraft items, clothing apparel, and daily-use items, this place has everything that you want to purchase this Diwali.

Location: Delhi Haat, INA

Blind School Diwali Mela Bazar: If you want to do all your Diwali shopping in just one place, then this is the best option for you. From Diwali diyas to gift items, you will get everything here. This Diwali bazaar is held by the Blind Relief Association every year. This year, you can visit the place from 15 to 21 October 2022.

Location: Blind School Lawns, Lodhi Road