Happy Dhanteras 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, and Messages For Your Loved Ones

Dhanteras or Dhanvantri Jayanti or Dhantrayodashi or Dhanwantari Triodasi is the first day that marks the beginning of Diwali - festival of lights. Bhai Dooj is another important festival that marks the end of the five days festival. Every year, according to Hindu calendar, Dhanteras falls on 13th Lunar Day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Dhanteras 2022 will start on Sunday, 23 October 2022. Dhanteras Jayanti is an important festival among Hindus in which they purchase gold, silver, copper, brass, utensils, idols, and other home appliances to bring good luck.

On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, we have curated a list of wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages that you can share with you loved ones.