NCP Leader Wants To Offer Namaz, Chant Hanuman Chalisa in Front of PM Residence

In a new addition to the Hanuman Chalisa row, and as a jibe condemning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader wrote a scathing letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for permission to recite Hanuman Chalisa and offer namaz outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.
Fahmida Hasan Khan, a leader from Sharad Pawar-led NCP, requested for permission in a letter to read namaz, Hanuman Chalisa, Durga Chalisa, Guru Granth Sahib, Namokar Mantra and more outside the prime minister's house at Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg.
She noted that she chanted Hanuman Chalisa and offered Durga Puja at her home.
"If Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana can enjoy the benefit of reading Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree (Uddhav Thackeray's residence), we should be allowed to go to PM Modi's residence in Delhi to offer Namaz, Hanuman Chalisa and Durga Chalisa," she continued, in an interview with NDTV.
No one is talking about the real concerns, Khan expressed, blaming the central government for downfall in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth and rise in unemployment. "These stunts are done by the central government to divert the attention of the people," she accused.
