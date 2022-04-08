Transport Workers Pelt Stones, Stage Protest Outside Sharad Pawar's Mumbai House

A demonstration staged by the Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers outside the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai turned violent on Friday, 8 April. The workers reportedly pelted stones and shoes around the premises, IANS reported.

Scores of MSRTC workers protesting against the Maha Vikhas Aghadi (MVA) administration, demanding the inclusion of the ST corporation under the state government. This action would entitle ST workers to avail of benefits granted to the state government employees.

The workers have now been striking for over a hundred days.

Transport Minister Anil Parab indicated recently said that no action will be taken against employees if they rejoin duty by April 22, the deadline set by the Bombay High Court.

(This is a developing story.)