Hang Vivekananda Portrait At Home & BJP Will Stay for 30 Yrs: Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday, 9 October said that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government in the northeastern state would remain in power for the next thirty years if 80 percent houses hung pictures of Swami Vivekananda along with his message.

Deb was addressing members of the Mahila Morcha, the women wing of BJP.

He urged that members to distribute pictures of Swami Vivekananda to every household of the state and ensure that they put it up on their doors.