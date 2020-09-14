Tripura Journalist Thrashed Over FB Post Against CM Biplab Deb

A journalist with a Bengali daily in Tripura was thrashed by unknown people on Saturday, 12 September, allegedly for criticising Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.
Biswas has recently recovered from coronavirus, which he contracted while on duty. Soon after his discharge from the hospital, he made a video criticising Tripura chief minister for allegedly threatening the journalists.
On Friday, 11 September, Deb criticised the media for publishing stories of alleged mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis by the BJP government, reported NDTV, stating he would not "forgive" the media for their "confused" reportage.
In response, Biswas in a Facebook post said, “I would like to warn the chief minister that he should not try to threaten the media. Today I am posting this. There will be many others in future”.
Sources told NDTV that Biswas was beaten up at his house in Ambassa, the headquarters of Dhalai district, which left him critically injured. He had to be hospitalised soon after.
“We have filed a case and are investigating the attack,” DGP (In-Charge) Rajiv Singh told NDTV.
Editor of Syandan Patrika, Biswas’ workplace stated that Biswas was attacked on the same day Biplab Deb threatened the journalists. The editor further stated that they suspect that the attack was carried out by BJP members.
Although BJP has denied allegations, Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee told NDTV, “We condemn the attack on the journalist. None of our party members is involved in this. Police have started an investigation. If any political party members are involved, the law will take its course.”
(With inputs from NDTV)
