At Least 6 Dead, Many Injured: How Mazar Demolition Led to Violence in Haldwani

Violence erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday, 8 February after a local mazar and madrasa were demolished in an anti-encroachment drive, resulting in six confirmed deaths and hundreds of police officers injured. This came barely a few days after the BJP government in Uttarakhand passed the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC),

SP (City) Harbans Singh told PTI said that "six rioters were killed in total." Earlier on Friday, DM Nainital Vandana Singh had stated that two were killed while three were critical. At the moment, Section 144 is also imposed in the area. Locals however say that not all killed were involved in rioting.