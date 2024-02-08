Violence Erupts in Uttarakhand's Banbhoolpura Following Madrasa Demolition

Violence broke out in Uttarakhand's Banbhoolpura area in Haldwani on Thursday, 8 February, after the authorities demolished a madrasa in an anti-encroachment drive.
Locals pelted stones and torched several vehicles when the authorities were demolishing the madrasa, which is allegedly on Nazool (state) land. The police also lathi-charged the mob.
Local administration has imposed section 144 of the The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 in Banbhoolpura.
"In Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, a team from the administration had gone for an anti-encroachment drive, following Court's order. Anti-social elements there entered into a brawl with the Police. A few Police personnel & administrative officials sustained injuries," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
"Additional companies of Police and Central Forces are being sent there. We have appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Curfew is in place. Strict action will be taken against rioters and encroachers who committed arson," he added.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar said. "MHA has made 4 companies of additional central forces available to us. CM called an emergency meeting at his residence sometime back...As of now, the situation is under control. As per the information available with me, several police personnel and administration officials sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospitals. No casualties reported yet. Situation is tense but under control...In the days to come, the people behind the incident will be identified and action will be taken against them."
