Violence Erupts in Uttarakhand's Banbhoolpura Following Madrasa Demolition

Violence broke out in Uttarakhand's Banbhoolpura area in Haldwani on Thursday, 8 February, after the authorities demolished a madrasa in an anti-encroachment drive.

Locals pelted stones and torched several vehicles when the authorities were demolishing the madrasa, which is allegedly on Nazool (state) land. The police also lathi-charged the mob.

Local administration has imposed section 144 of the The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 in Banbhoolpura.