‘Had Faith in Our Judiciary’: Disha Ravi’s Mother After Bail Order

Hours after 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi was granted bail by a Delhi court on Tuesday, 23 February, her friends and family praised the decision. Disha had been arrested more than nine days ago by the Delhi police in Bengaluru on 13 February, 2021. She was granted bail by the Patiala House Court in Delhi against two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

“My mind feels lighter after hearing about the bail today,” Disha Ravi’s mother Manjula told TNM.

“I had faith in our judiciary and after I saw what happened today, my faith has only been strengthened. Even if the process was slow, the right thing has happened in the end. I am waiting for her to return,” she said.