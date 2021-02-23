Disha Ravi Gets Bail From Patiala House Court in Toolkit Case

Arrested climate activist Disha Ravi was granted bail by the Patiala House Court on Tuesday, 23 February in the Delhi Police’s ‘toolkit’ case.
Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana had heard detailed arguments on Saturday, 20 February, from Ravi’s lawyer Siddharth Agarwal on why Ravi should be granted bail, as well as the government’s lawyers, who opposed this.
Ravi has been directed to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each for her release. Agarwal tried to argue for this to be reduced as her family is not of means and pointing out that he was handling the case pro bono. However, the court denied this request.
With the police custody ending today, Ravi was also being produced before a magistrate in the same court for remand hearings. Upon being told that judge Rana had granted her bail, the magistrate has said that he will dispose of the matter.
In the FIR under which she was arrested, the Delhi Police claims the toolkit was linked to Khalistani elements and was part of a conspiracy to “wage an economic, social, cultural, and regional war against India.” They argue that the toolkit was used to incite the violence which took place in Delhi on 26 January 2021.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju led the arguments for the government and Delhi Police during the hearing on Saturday. He argued that while the toolkit itself did not incite violence, it was a facade and was meant to stoke unrest and defame India.
He argued, “Ravi used her own phone number to make the WhatsApp group. She used it to tweet with Greta Thunberg. On 3/2/2021 the conspiracy was unearthed because of Greta's tweet.”
Raju also argued that "She asked Greta Thunberg to delete the document. If it was so innocuous, why did she ask Greta Thunberg to remove? This shows there was a sinister plan behind this toolkit (sic)."
The authorities have tried to argue that Ravi and her associates Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Mukul were in contact with Khalistani elements and had shared the toolkit with them. The Khalistani connection was argued because of the involvement of Canada-based organisation Poetic Justice Foundation, whose founders Mo Dhaliwal and Anita Lal are alleged to have openly declared Khalistani sympathies.
Judge Rana asked, "Is there any evidence or are we acting on the basis of surmises and conjectures?" To which Raju replied that the document will have to be read along with the hashtags and links it contained and that it was meant to "instigate people asking them to come on streets thus resulting in public disorder."
Ravi’s counsel Agarwal then argued that there was “no evidence to link Disha Ravi with Sikhs For Justice, a banned organisation.”
The defence counsel further said, “Nobody arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence has said that he was inspired by the toolkit. No evidence to show that the toolkit is responsible for violence during the farmers' march (sic).”
Agarwal further went on to argue that despite keeping Ravi in custody for five days, the police did not take her to Bengaluru even once for recovery of evidence. He emphasised the point that merely having an opinion that is different from that of the government cannot be a ground for sedition. Speaking on behalf of Ravi, he said:
Published: 23 Feb 2021,12:59 PM IST