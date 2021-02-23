‘Not One Iota of Evidence’: Disha Ravi Gets Bail in ‘Toolkit’ Case

Delhi’s Patiala Court on Tuesday, 23 February, granted bail to Bangalore-based climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested on 14 February in connection with a toolkit on the farmers' protest that was tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

In his order granting bail, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said, “Considering the scanty and sketchy investigation, I do not find any palpable reason to breach the rule of bail for a 22-year-old girl who has absolutely no criminal antecedents.”

Ravi has been directed to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each for her release, responding to which her lawyer Siddharth Agarwal argued that her family was in no position to pay as much.

However, the court denied this request. Ravi has also been directed to cooperate with the ongoing Delhi Police investigation and not leave the country.