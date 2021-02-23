‘Not One Iota of Evidence’: Disha Ravi Gets Bail in ‘Toolkit’ Case

Delhi’s Patiala Court on Tuesday, 23 February, granted bail to Bangalore-based climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested on 14 February in connection with a toolkit on the farmers' protest that was tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
In his order granting bail, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said, “Considering the scanty and sketchy investigation, I do not find any palpable reason to breach the rule of bail for a 22-year-old girl who has absolutely no criminal antecedents.”
Ravi has been directed to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each for her release, responding to which her lawyer Siddharth Agarwal argued that her family was in no position to pay as much.
However, the court denied this request. Ravi has also been directed to cooperate with the ongoing Delhi Police investigation and not leave the country.
Ravi was also produced before a magistrate in the same court for remand hearings. Upon being told that Judge Rana had granted her bail, the magistrate said that he will dispose of the matter.
As per the Delhi Police, Ravi edited the ‘toolkit’ containing ‘anti-India content at the behest of pro-Khalistani organisations,’ which sought to trigger violence amid the farmers' protests.
However, Judge Rana in his bail order noted the Bombay High Court ruling which previously held that, “conspiracy cannot be proved merely on the basis of inferences. The inferences have to be backed by evidence.”
