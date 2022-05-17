Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Court Gives 2 Days for Survey Report, Removes Official

A Varanasi court on Tuesday, 17 May, extended the time granted to the commission appointed for conducting a survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque by two days.

The local court also ordered the removal of the court commissioner, Ajay Mishra, from the case for leaking information from the survey to the media. Mishra had earlier been accused of bias in the case. The remaining two members of the court-appointed commission will submit the report of the survey conducted at the mosque.

The Gyanvapi Mosque survey report is not complete, Special Commissioner Advocate Vishal Singh had said earlier on Tuesday, adding that more time will be sought from the court for submitting the report.