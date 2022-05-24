Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court To Pass Order on Fresh Hearings Today

The local court, however, on 12 May, ordered that the survey work will continue, and instead of replacing Mishra, appointed two more lawyers – Vishal Kumar Singh and Ajay Singh – to accompany him.

The Allahabad High Court refused to stay this order despite it being argued by the masjid committee that the mosque was protected by the Places of Worship Act 1991, resulting in the pleas at the Supreme Court.

On 16 May, the Varanasi court ordered the sealing of part of the mosque on the basis that a shivling had been found on the premises. This order was also challenged by the masjid committee subsequently.

The Supreme Court then issued notice on pleas challenging the orders of the district court and passed an interim order that while the area within the mosque where an alleged shivling was said to be found should be protected, Muslims must not be restricted from entering and praying in the mosque.

Following this interim order, the Hindu plaintiffs, through their advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, filed an application in the Varanasi court and sought the razing of the wall and the removal of the resulting debris, in order for a further survey of the area where the alleged shivling was found.

The report submitted by the Varanasi court-appointed commissioners was released by the Hindu devotees' lawyers on 19 May, the findings of which can be found here.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)