MP: 3 Cops Suspended as Spice Trader Dies After Being Beaten in Custody in Dewas

Three police personnel were suspended in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Tuesday, 30 August, after a spice vendor allegedly died due to beating in police custody in the district.

The deceased, Mukesh Chhad, and his brother-in-law Kishor were taken into custody by the police on 27 August when they had been visiting Dewas to sell spices. The family of the two local spice merchants, who are residents of Hiranagar, has alleged that the police thrashed the men without providing any reason and later demanded money in exchange of freeing them.