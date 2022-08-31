MP: 3 Cops Suspended as Spice Trader Dies After Being Beaten in Custody in Dewas

Three police personnel were suspended in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Tuesday, 30 August, after a spice vendor allegedly died due to beating in police custody in the district.
The deceased, Mukesh Chhad, and his brother-in-law Kishor were taken into custody by the police on 27 August when they had been visiting Dewas to sell spices. The family of the two local spice merchants, who are residents of Hiranagar, has alleged that the police thrashed the men without providing any reason and later demanded money in exchange of freeing them.
Mukesh died after coming home from the police station, as per his family.
City Superintendent of Police (CSP) of Dewas Vivek Singh Chouhan had earlier claimed the police had registered a case against a relative of Chhad for allegedly manufacturing spurious ghee and beedis. Chhad was brought to the police station for questioning on suspicion of being involved in the crime, he said.
On Tuesday, Dewas Superintendent Shiv Dayal Singh suspended three police personnel of industrial area police station – ASI Devendra Chauhan, head constable Satish Sikarwar, and constable Vikas Patel.
He said that the incident was being probed, and that the body of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem.
