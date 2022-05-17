Guna Blackbuck Poaching case: Another Accused Killed in Police Encounter

Guna Police gunned down third accused in the blackbuck poaching case.
Another accused of the blackbuck poaching and the death of three policemen, identified as Chhotu Pathan, was shot dead in a police encounter in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.
This is the third death in police encounters after the recent incident of blackbuck poaching and police confrontation gone wrong in MP.
Talking to The Quint, Guna SP Rajeev Kumar Mishra said:
Earlier, Naushad and Shahzad, brothers accused in the case of poaching and killing of 3 policemen, were killed in two separate encounters on 13 May and 14 May respectively.
The encounter which ensued on the night of 13 May also took lives of three policemen: Sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav, head constable Sant Kumar Meena, and constable Neeraj Bhargav.
Chhotu Pathan was allegedly attempting to escape in the wee hours of Tuesday, 17 May, when he was confronted by the police following which he allegedly opened fire and got killed in the retaliatory action of the police.
The SP further said that a constable incurred injuries while confronting the accused Chhotu Pathan and the police vehicle was also damaged due to the gunfight.
Two others have been arrested and yet two more are on the run.
On the intervening night of 13-14 May, Guna police, acting on a tip-off, confronted a group of poachers who opened fire on the police killing three cops.
An accused, later identified as Naushad Khan, was also killed in the same encounter. The police recovered multiple carcasses of blackbuck and a peacock from the encounter site.
Following this, the police ramped up investigation. Around 20 hours later on 14 May, police gunned down Shahzad Khan, brother of Naushad Khan who was on the run since the incident and allegedly opened fire on the police while they tried to catch him.
A day later on 15 May, both Sonu and Jiyah were shot in the leg by Guna police. Police claimed that both were being taken to the incident spot for recreation of crime scene when they tried to flee.
