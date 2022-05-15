Guna Poaching Case: Two Accused Shot After Alleged Escape Attempt

Inspector General D Shrinivas Varma has claimed that the accused were being taken to the Aron district court when the alleged escape attempt took place.
A day after three policemen were shot dead and two poachers were killed in a consequent encounter, two of the accused tried to make a run for it but were shot in the leg by the police.
The statements provided by the police however have discrepancies in them.
Varma said, "Both Jiyah and Sonu were being taken to the Aron court in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh when one of the accused tried to disbalance the vehicle and attempted escape. They also tried to snatch police weapons. They were asked to stop and surrender but they didn't yield. Following this police opened fire and shot them in the leg".
After the police vehicle came to a sudden stop on the side of the road, both the accused tried to run away, SP Mishra said.
The police then fired shots after their warnings were ignored. Both the accused were then taken to Aron District hospital. Later, they were brought to Aron district Court, Mishra added.
At around 2:45 am in the early hours of Saturday, seven armed poachers on motorbikes were trying to flee with poached Blackbucks and peacocks in the Aron area of the Gwalior-Chambal region's district bordering Rajasthan.
Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Jataw, head constable Sant Kumar Mina, constable Neeraj Bhargav, and three other officers confronted the poachers who then opened fire at the police team, killing three officers and injuring the driver.
The officials had received a tip-off that poachers were hunting blackbucks in the forest within the Aron police station jurisdiction in Guna district. Carcasses of several blackbucks were recovered from the forest area.
After three policemen were shot dead by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, two of the accused were killed in encounters and two others were arrested, Guna Police said.
One of the accused, Naushad, was killed in retaliatory fire, while another, Shehzad Khan, was killed in a second encounter on Saturday evening. Two accused – Sonu and Jiyah Khan – were arrested by the police.
