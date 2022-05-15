Two Killed, Two Arrested After Poachers Shoot Three Cops Dead in MP's Guna
Search is underway for three others who are absconding, police said.
After three policemen were shot dead by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, two of the accused have been killed in encounters and two others have been arrested, Guna Police said.
The policemen, identified as sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav, head constable Sant Kumar Meena, and constable Neeraj Bhargav, were shot by the poachers in Guna's Aron area at around 3 am on Saturday, 14 May.
A driver was also injured.
One of the accused, Naushad, was killed in retaliatory fire, while another was killed in a second encounter on Saturday evening. Two accused – Sonu and Jiyah Khan – were arrested by the police.
Search is underway for three others who are absconding, Guna SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra told ANI.
‘Accused Wanted To Do a Wedding Party'
Police suggested that the accused wanted to host a wedding party and the poaching was attempted to gather funds for that. The police is taking the matter seriously and more accused will be arrested soon, he added.
Contradicting police reports, Lokendra Parashar, media incharge for BJP Madhya Pradesh, claimed that three poachers were killed by the police, instead of two.
After the police was tipped off about the poaching, a team was dispatched to the forest area near the Aron police station. The accused allegedly fired at the police after being alerted to their presence.
They left a sack from which two deer, four deer heads, and a peacock were recovered, police said.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.