Two Killed, Two Arrested After Poachers Shoot Three Cops Dead in MP's Guna

After three policemen were shot dead by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, two of the accused have been killed in encounters and two others have been arrested, Guna Police said.

The policemen, identified as sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav, head constable Sant Kumar Meena, and constable Neeraj Bhargav, were shot by the poachers in Guna's Aron area at around 3 am on Saturday, 14 May.

A driver was also injured.

One of the accused, Naushad, was killed in retaliatory fire, while another was killed in a second encounter on Saturday evening. Two accused – Sonu and Jiyah Khan – were arrested by the police.

Search is underway for three others who are absconding, Guna SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra told ANI.