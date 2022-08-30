Gujarat Riots: SC Disposes of 10 Pleas Seeking Intervention as ‘Infructuous’

Supreme Court of India. Image used for representational purposes.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 30 August, disposed off 10 petitions, including a plea by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which sought the apex court's intervention in cases pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
The disposed batch of please also included a NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace writ petition that had moved the court seeking transfer of an investigation from the Gujarat government to the CBI.
Appearing for the SIT, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi stated that only one case, related to Naroda Gaon area, was still pending.
Further, the apex court also informed that social activist Teesta Setalvad's petition seeking protection was also pending.
To this, the bench responded, "As regards with protection that was prayed for by Ms Setalvad, the liberty to her to make an appropriate prayer and move application to concerned authority."
