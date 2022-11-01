Morbi Bridge Collapse Live: PM Modi Meets Injured at Civil Hospital

After visiting the site of the Morbi bridge collapse on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, arrived at Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured and their families.

Rescue operations continued over the Machchhu river after the bridge collapse that occurred on 30 October killed least 135 people.

In the aftermath of the collapse, Ahmedabad's Oreva Farms has been locked, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, nine officials of the Gujarat-based Oreva group have been arrested, police sources confirmed to The Quint. The company was in charge of repairing the bridge.

Bhupendra Patel on Monday announced a state-wide mourning on 2 November for the victims.