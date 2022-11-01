Morbi Bridge Collapse Live: PM Modi Meets Injured at Civil Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the injured and their families at the Civil Hospital.
After visiting the site of the Morbi bridge collapse on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, arrived at Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured and their families.
Rescue operations continued over the Machchhu river after the bridge collapse that occurred on 30 October killed least 135 people.
In the aftermath of the collapse, Ahmedabad's Oreva Farms has been locked, reported news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, nine officials of the Gujarat-based Oreva group have been arrested, police sources confirmed to The Quint. The company was in charge of repairing the bridge.
Bhupendra Patel on Monday announced a state-wide mourning on 2 November for the victims.
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed.
Armed Forces personnel deployed at the site during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district.
Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat.
Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river.
A hand of a victim is seen after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat.
Rescue operations underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river.
Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi district.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and others during a press conference after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi.
The casualties include 56 children, according to official figures
An FIR has been filed under sections 304, 308, and 114
The bridge had been under renovation for the last seven months and had been reopened to the public on 26 October
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level review meeting in Morbi.
After meeting the injured victims admitted at the Morbi Civil Hospital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the SP's office in Morbi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, arrived at Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured and their families.
In Morbi, the prime minister met relief workers who were involved in the search and rescue operations after the collapse of the bridge.
PM Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the Morbi bridge collapse site. Officials briefed the prime minister about the ongoing rescue operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the incident site in Morbi on Tuesday as rescue operations continued.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin had done the same yesterday.
"Kin of each of the 135 victims have been handed over cheques worth Rs 4 lakh each towards compensation. In all, we have handed over relief cumulatively worth Rs 5.40 crore," said H R Sanchla, an official of the Gujarat government, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Morbi bridge collapse occurred due to "massive corruption"
"The Morbi bridge collapse was a result of massive corruption and I pray for the victims. Why was a watchmaking company which had no experience of bridge construction allowed to do so?" he said during a press conference, as reported by PTI.
In the aftermath of the Morbi bridge collapse, Ahmedabad's Oreva Farms has been locked, reported news agency ANI. Oreva is the company that was in charge of repairing the bridge.
The 19th century bridge, which is called Jhulta Pul or Hanging Bridge locally, is a major tourist attraction in town. It connects Darbargadh Palace with Lukhdhirji Engineering College over the Machchhu river.
It was built by Sir Waghji Ravaji Thakor, the ruler of the princely state of Morvee, using the latest European technology available at that time, and at the expense of Rs 3.5 lakh. It was inaugurated by the then Bombay governor Sir Richard Temple on 20 February 1879.
"We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for staying with us in this hard time and guiding us to lead Gujarat out of this grief," CM Bhupendra Patel said at an event in Rajasthan while talking about the Morbi bridge collapse.
Nine people have so far been arrested in Morbi Bridge collapse case. The arrested includes the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks, said Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range, reported by news agency ANI.
The list of arrested people are:
Two managers of Oreva
Two repair contractors of Oreva
Three security guards
Two ticket sellers
In a lane in Morbi's Visipara, cousins Armaan, Nisar, and their friend Eijaz lost their lives in the bridge collapse.
The Congress party lashed out at the BJP, sharing purported images and videos of the civil hospital being revamped ahead of PM Modi's visit on Tuesday.
"Tomorrow, PM Modi will visit the civil hospital in Morbi. Before that the work of painting and renovation is going on there. Glazed tiles are being put up. All arrangements are being made to ensure that PM Modi’s picture should not fall short on anything."
"They are not ashamed. So many people have lost their lives, and all they care about is the event."
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the BJP in light of the Morbi incident, alleging that Morbi Civil Hospital was being painted overnight for PM Modi's 'photoshoot'.
"141 people are dead, hundreds of people are missing, no action has been taken against the real culprits, but BJP workers are more concerned over photoshoots and cover-ups."
"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat," read a statement issued on Monday by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.
To reopen the Morbi bridge, a fitness certificate had to be issued by the municipality. The chief officer of the Morbi Municipal Corporation has, however, alleged to The Quint that the "Oreva group did not procure a fitness certificate."
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a PIL for a judicial probe into the Morbi bridge collapse. The date has been set for 14 November.
Rescue operations resumed on Tuesday over the Machchhu river.
Speaking to news agency ANI, VVN Prasanna Kumar, NDRF Commandant said, "It is suspected that some bodies may be there on the floor of the river, so we resumed the operation with the help of our deep divers."
"At 11 pm, my uncle told me that his son could not be found. We then started searching for his body... I did not stop working. I told my son to help find the body too. And I continued working," Hussain, a worker at Ram Rahim Charitable Trust and ambulance driver for Morbi's Civil Hospital, told The Quint, the morning after the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat shook the country.
US President Joe Biden mourned the victims of the bridge collapse.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Morbi on Tuesday. He chaired a high-level review meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Monday.
