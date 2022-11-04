Morbi Mishap: Civic Body Chief Suspended, First Govt Official to Face Action

Sandipsinh Zala, the Chief Officer of the Morbi Municipal Corporation, was suspended on Friday, 4 November, following the collapse of the cable bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi, sources told The Quint.

Zala is also likely to be called in for questioning on Thursday in connection with the mishap that killed at least 135 people. Nine people — all employees of the Oreva group that was in-charge of maintenance and repair of the bridge — have been arrested. These include security guards and ticket sellers as well.

The action against Zala comes two days after he was questioned on the matter on Tuesday, and documents related o the bridge were also procured from him.